Husamedin Feraj, political adviser and close associate of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti, published an editorial insulting to Macedonia, in which he insists that “Macedonia’s Slavic rulers understand only the language of force”.

In the editorial, Feraj writes about the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria requests from Macedonia, and says that if he were an ethnic Albanian from Macedonia, he would support the request. “Macedonia’s Slavic rulers understand only force, not logic and justice. Thanks to Greek force, they changed the name of the Republic, and only thanks to Bulgarian force they are entering the Bulgarians in their Constitution”.

In the article he implies that Albanians should similarly continue to push to redefine Macedonia toward making it a country of two nations – the Macedonians and the Albanians.