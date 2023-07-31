Following the political stunt from the DUI party, whose ministers submitted their resignations but conditioned them on VMRO-DPMNE accepting the Bulgarian demands and the proposed constitutional amendments, DUI’s partner SDSM welcoemd this move (which was already rejected by VMRO-DPMNE).

According to SDSM, this move by DUI meets all of the VMRO demands and the party should now vote “in favor of the European future of the country, and not in accordance with keeping his chair in his ‘white palace'”.

SDSM and DUI consistently misrepresent VMRO positions on the constitutional amendments. VMRO offered to join a Government where DUI would not be included, but without accepting the constitutional amendments requested by Bulgaria.