DOM is not leaving the coalition with SDSM. The leader of the party and member of parliament, Maja Moracanin, justifies the decision to stay in the coalition with the program priorities they have to achieve. According to her, the official posts they receive as part of the government are not important to them. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Board of the party.

Neither when negotiations were conducted in the Government with Alternativa, nor now with the Alliance for Albanians, DOM did not condition the number of official positions. After all, the fact that from 2020, after the parliamentary elections, DOM participates in the Government, with one deputy minister, and there has been no change in terms of the official posts of the DOM. For us, the implementation of the program priorities is of essential importance, not which party received how many ministerial, deputy ministerial and director posts, Moracanin told “Makfax”.