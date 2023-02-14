On the occasion of the St. Trifun holiday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski paid Tuesday a visit to the municipality of Kavadarci, where he was asked by reporters whether he expected the Government to reach a 2/3 majority for constitutional amendments. He answered that with the current parliamentary composition, he does not expect that the government will reach a 2/3 majority.

I expect this parliamentary composition to finish its mandate very soon, and after hold snap early parliamentary elections, said Mickoski.

Mickoski added that he hopes that snap early parliamentary elections will be held as soon as possible.