The problem is not only with drugs for rare diseases, there are also no drugs for some very common diseases. It is probably an administrative delay; it means nothing to patients when you tell them that a tender procedure is in progress. In addition, it is necessary to have a quick procedure for medicines for certain diagnoses, this has not been implemented in the past seven years, I don’t know why it would be implemented in the next eight months, said doctor Igor Nikolov, president of the Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with the Detektor show on Sitel TV.

Nikolov also referred to the case of the mother in Struga who had her organs removed unnecessarily, and the woman in Prilep who died from a routine curettage procedure and the like.

It is unacceptable to have such cases. To avoid the same, corrective measures are needed. We needed to witness corrective measures, detailed reports were needed to be made by special commissions. The public has not seen a single report on the mentioned cases, Nikolov pointed out.

A problem in healthcare is that the medical staff is dissatisfied and more and more medical workers are leaving.

There is no activity to retain young doctors in the country. There is no education that would allow them to work in public healthcare. There are no activities to retain the medical staff in the country in general, said Nikolov.

Doctor Nikolov pointed out that the priority of the citizens, as well as the medical personnel, is to have a new clinical center.