Clinic for Infectious Diseases director Milena Stevanovik says the British variant develops severe COVID-19 cases that are unfortunately fatal even for young and healthy people.

Stevanovic noted that unlike in the past period, when the elderly and those with underlying medical condition were more vulnerable, now a more severe clinical picture develops in a much shorter time and causes problems in both young and healthy people.

Regarding the treatment, Stevanovic pointed out that we are no different from what is applied in the region and in the world.

According to her, the capacities of the Infectious Diseases Clinic are completely filled, but the dynamics of releasing and admitting new patients, allows to take care of the patients who would be admitted in the coming days.