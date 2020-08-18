An Ohrid citizen accused the powerful local boss of the DUI party Nefi Useini of pistol whipping him in front of his son and of pointing the gun at the boy.

Spire Topaloski spoke to local Ohrid media about the incident which he says broke out over the house he is building in Raca, a mixed lakeside district that includes both luxury villas and family homes for locals, like the one Topaloski is making. Topaloski says he was invited by Useini for a meeting and went there with his son expecting no trouble, only to have the DUI party official in the Ohrid city council and powerful local businessman pull a gun on the boy.

At one point he dropped the gun. I moved to grab it and as I did, four men attacked me from behind. They beat me with the butts of the pistols, Topaloski said.

Useini was involved in a long series of incidents, including his unlawful construction of a restaurant in the heart of the old city of Ohrid and a concrete plant in a protected area near the lake. He was also accused of assaulting citizens when he would not get his way in the city.