Voting begins today, with several hundred coronavirus patients who registered to vote eligible, in a procedure that will include special safety precautions in their homes. Voting continues on Tuesday, when elderly and frail voters who also opted to vote at home, as well as prisoners, will cast their votes.

The State Electoral Commission said that 706 Covid-19 patients registered to vote on Monday, and 8.852 people asked to vote at home for other health reasons on Tuesday, along with 1.657 prisoners. There are also six internally displaced refugees from the 2001 war and 357 people living in retirement homes – all will vote on Tuesday.

The main event is on Wednesday when 1.814 million voters get to vote, starting at 7 in the morning, and lasting until 21h, with the final results expected late on Wednesday evening. At stake are 120 seats in the Macedonian Parliament, which then elects a new Government.

The SEC reminded the voters that they should only circle the number before their candidate of choice, not his name, the name of the party, or otherwise write comments on the ballot. Voting will be conducted under special safety measures, with limited number of voters at any moment in the polling places, mandatory masks and frequent spraying of disinfectant.