Earthquake jolts Tetovo region, was also felt in Skopje Macedonia 27.05.2022 / 10:21 An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale shook Macedonia this morning, and the epicenter was registered only 30 km from the capital, ie 8 km east of the city of Tetovo, informed the European service "EMSC".
