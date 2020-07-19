Eight patients, including a 34 year old, have died of coronavirus in the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. Five of the deceased were from Skopje, and one each from Struga, Tetovo and Kicevo.

One died in the Tetovo general hospital, six were treated in the two clinics set aside for the most severe cases of Covid-19 in Skopje and the last patient was only found to have coronavirus post mortem. One patient was in the mid 40-ies, one in the early 60-ies and the rest between 70 and 93. The total death toll of the epidemic is now 422.

There was a welcome reduction in the admittance of new patients in the two clinics in Skopje – 14 were newly hospitalized and the clinics now care for 188 patients, three of them on mechanical ventilation. Additional 16 adults and 6 children are treated in the Kozle clinic in Skopje, and a little over 200 are hospitalized in regional and general hospitals across the country, which mainly treat less severe cases.

There were 904 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, and 127 came back positive, as usual, half of them in Skopje, and among the rest, Stip, Sveti Nikole and Struga had more than 10 new cases. The total number of active cases is 3.921 – 1.885 of which are in Skopje, followed by Kumanovo, Tetovo, Gostivar, Stip and Struga.

In Skopje, the hardest hit municipality of Cair continues to have almost double the number of cases compared to other municipalities of similar size – 280 active patients – but the number has gone down since June, when it would reguarly register over 400 cases. Cair was the ground zero of the Second Wave of the epidemic, mainly due to the disregard for social distancing rules during the Muslim month of Ramadan. Near by Gazi Baba also has a large number of cases – 195, while the densely populated areas of Aerodrom, Centar and Karpos have around 150 each.