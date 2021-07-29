The Parliament Committee on political systems will discuss its next steps today as it is discussing changes on the electoral system ahead of the municipal elections.

A new attempt to introduce open lists is being made – this will allow voters to pick a party but also an individual member from that party’s list, who would then be able to leapfrog other candidates. But the proposal is stuck due to the introduction of 500 amendments from the populist Levica party, as it demands a lower threshold for small parties that want to compete. This is a way to filibuster legislation that Levica often uses.

The parties will try to adopt the changes until the end of the month, but the outcome is uncertain.