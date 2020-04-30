Indications for testing are dropping both at testing points and in private laboratories, which leads to the epidemic subsiding, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Thursday.
Minister Filipce told a press conference that all protocols on the functioning of social and economic operators, plants, public transport are already in place.
They will be finalized in the course of next week, followed by their public presentation. The relaxation of the restrictions will be gradually implemented, in order to avoid crowding and mass gatherings, said Filipce.
