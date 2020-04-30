After a number of Bulgarian media outlets, now Greek media are also now happily reporting the statements from Denko Maleski, as he claimed that the Macedonian history is fabricated and that Macedonians originate from Bulgarians.

Skopjiani media meltdown as ex-FM says “we are actually Bulgarian, not Macedonian, the Greek City Times reported gleefully on the comments of the man who was a Yugoslav official, Macedonia’s first Foreign Minister, nearly became the SDSM presidential candidate in 2019 and is now an adviser to President Stevo Pendarovski.

The outlet reports on Maleski’s claim that, in former Yugoslavia, historians were tasked with cherry-picking Macedonia’s history to distance it from Bulgaria to keep the province in peace, and to underline Yugoslav claims on northern Greece.

– Despite historical revisionism from the usual suspect, there is little doubt that Delchev considered himself and his revolutionary comrades as Bulgarian and not a mythical separate “Macedonian.” Delchev is known as one of the most important figures in the Bulgarian struggle in Macedonia against the Ottomans. Misirkov was another figure who identified as Bulgarian, but had conflicting thoughts on whether Macedonia should join Bulgaria or remain independent, the Greek site reports on Maleski’s comments, which give fuel to a whole new push against the Macedonian national identity in neighboring countries who have invested in undermining Macedonian national cause.