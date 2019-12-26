Enforcement agents are staging a protest today after the Government decided to cut the reimbursement they are entitled to for enforcing court orders. Their often steep fees are often source of criticism in the public and the Government’s move was declared as pre-election populism by the Chamber of enforcement agents.

If the Justice Ministry goes ahead with its plan, without the approval of our chamber, we will stop our work on the day the new fees go into effect, the Chamber announced.

The office of court appointment enforcement agents was introduced to improve debt collection and to help parties who win court cases have the verdicts enforced. Chronic problems with enforcement were seen as plaguing the economy for decades, and enforcement agents say they often have to deal with difficult cases or even violent debtors. On the other hand, cases when an enforcement agent collects thousands of denars in fees over a relatively small debt are also frequently reported in the news.