All markets, pharmacies, banks and postal service establishments must be guarded in order to control the number of persons that enter so as to ensure a minimum distance of two meters between persons in front of and in objects.

In addition to this measure, the government has banned the gathering of more than five people, in parks and other public places and areas. To this end, the MoI and the Army are tasked with dispersing these groups and intensifying field controls.

Police will intensify raids on private houses and villas that organize parties and gatherings (in Sopiste and in Sonje) in order to take measures to prevent such gatherings, and appropriate legal measures will be taken against the owner of the building and those present for not adhering to Government measures and recommendations.