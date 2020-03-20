The Ministry of Health reports that 19 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country by 10 pm. Thus the number of patients diagnosed in the country rises to 67.

Yesterday afternoon and overnight through the Institute of Public Health 71 people were tested for the coronavirus. Two of them tested positive for the virus, one from Skopje – a contact of an already confirmed and diagnosed patient from Skopje and one from Ohrid – who recently traveled from Brescia, Italy who was in contact with confirmed and infected coronavirus patients in Italy. Most of the tests done through IPH are within the early screening, with people with broader indications, the Ministry of Health said.

Another 17 patients tested positive at the Zan Mitrev Clinic, which will be confirmed later in the day.

This puts the number of new cases up to 10 pm at 19, and the total number of cases in the country is 67.