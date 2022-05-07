The European Movement of Macedonia and the EU Embassy in Skopje organized their traditional hike on Mt. Vodno, to celebrate Europe Day.

EU Ambassador David Geer and Mileva Gjurovska from the European Movement led the group of dozens of hikers who carried EU and Macedonian flags and planted them on the top of the mountain. The day is celebrated on May 9th, traditionally Victory Day, and this year Macedonia again awaits a possible approval from the EU to open its EU accession talks – like it has since 2005.