Gasoline prices will go up today by between 0.5 and 1 denar per liter this evening.

The Energy regulatory committee justified its decision with the increase in oil prices in global markets. The BS-98 fuel will increase in price by 0.5 denars and will cost 63.5 denars per liter, while BS-95 and the diesel fuel are hiked by 1 denar and will cost 61.5 and 53.5 denars, respectively.

It’s the latest in the series of gas hikes since April, when the Government hiked the fuel tax in an attempt to plug the gaping budget deficit.