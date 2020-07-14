Industrial revenue has dropped by 36.6 percent in May 2020, compared to May 2019, and by 19.8 percent for the period of January to May.

The State Statistics Bureau informed that the collapse is noticeable across all industries, but especially in the production of capital goods.

The bureau also found that confidence index has dropped by 9.1 points in June, compared to June 2019, and now stands at 12.2. Industrial company managers say that their expectations are negative both with regard to future demand and in current reserves.