With the closure of TEC Oslomej – one of the two auxiliary thermal fired power plants in Macedonia – the Government approved a transfer of 210 million EUR to TEC Oslomej, to enable this oil fired plant to purchase sufficient quantities of oil.

Both the Oslomej (near Kicevo) and Negotino plants were largely offline over the past decade, due to the high cost of operation and the lack of coal in the mines near Oslomej. But with the collapse of production in the flagship REK Bitola coal plant, the Government was forced to restart them.