The Macedonian tourism industry reported a drop of foreign guests of about 99.2 percent in May, compared to the same month last year. There were 838 registered foreign tourists in the country in May, which amounts to a near total shutting down of this branch of economy hit hard by the coronavirus.

As for domestic tourists, the drop was also nearly total – there were 4.946 room rentals in the month, which is a drop of 97.6 percent.

For the first five months of the year, the drop amounts to 63.2 percent in the number of overall tourists.