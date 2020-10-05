The European Commission will publish the annual report on Macedonia Tuesday afternoon. The document, which will be previously discussed at a weekly session of the European Commission, contains Brussels’ assessments of the country’s achievements in implementing reforms over the past year.

On Wednesday, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will pay a visit to Skopje, according to the information of “360 degrees”.

During the visit, the EU Commissioner is scheduled to meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and relevant government ministers.

Varchey’s agenda, which has not yet been finalized, leaves room for him to address Parliament. The EU Commissioner is expected to send messages of support for what has been done, but also to indicate what needs to be done in the future.