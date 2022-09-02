Today, in addition to the medal in mathematics, we also received a big defeat from the state, says the father of the little genius Makedon, Vladimir Dimitrovski.

A few months ago, when Makedon won the first gold medals in mathematics, we were called to the Ministry of Education for a reception with the minister. There we were welcomed with all the honors, lots taking photos, gifts of backpacks and books for Makedon and, most importantly, lots of promises. first, that we will meet once a month to see how Makedon is progressing and how to articulate it

it was promised by the minister that he would get in touch with all the big embassies so that they would help in the education process of Makedon

that a commission will be formed that will create a program for gifted children so that it can educate these children in the future

we were told that there are potential sponsors who want to remain anonymous to finance unlimited funds in Makedon’s education, Dimitrovski reveals.

Now, he adds, after several months, despite many calls from our side to the same ministry, they finally tell us that it was all a big farce and that there is nothing of all that they promised.