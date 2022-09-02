VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski shared his data and analysis on Facebook about how Macedonia, its citizens and ELEM (today’s ESM) are being robbed, which we share with you in full:

ESM/ELEM issues a call for the sale of night surplus electricity for the period from August 6 to 12 from 2h to 7h in the total amount of 1750 MWh.

The price at which these night surpluses were sold is 254.7/MWh!

For the same period, the price of electricity according to HUPX (reference exchange for determining the price of electricity in Macedonia) is €310.37/MWh or by days:

6/August 281 €/MWh

7/August 207 €/MWh

8/August 312 €/MWh

9/August 317 €/MWh

10/August 304 €/MWh

11/August €337/MWh

12/August 414 €/MWh

The price difference is: 1750 MWh x (€310.37-254.7) = €97,422.5

Conclusion: Macedonia, the citizens and ELEM/ESM in just 35 hours have been damaged for about 6,000,000 denars and instead of the surpluses being offered to the economy that pays according to HUPX electricity and is fighting convulsively to survive and keep the workers, the money is stolen and ends up in private pockets.