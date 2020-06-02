People using public transport must wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Regular disinfection of buses is also mandatory.

Carriers need to limit the number of simultaneously carried commuters, which should not exceed 50 percent of the vehicle’s capacity in line with a government decree.

In addition, the free public transport service for senior citizens, which was reintroduced last week, is no longer in place as of Tuesday due to the increased number of new COVID-19 cases, the Skopje Public Transport Enterprise said.