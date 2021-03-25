Health Minister Venko Filipce denies that senior government officials were vaccinated against Covid-19.
Not a single official, not a single minister in the Government, not a single director has been vaccinated, he said on Thursday.
He explained that the National Immunization Strategy is based on world criteria. International organizations, WHO, other developed European countries have been consulted, he said.
We are one of the few countries where healthcare workers who work with covid patients, with great sacrifice 24 hours a day, all the past year, especially now that the whole of central Europe is affected by a very strong wave of Covid-19, have been completely vaccinated, Filipce said.
