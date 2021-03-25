The Colonel in the Army of the Republic of Macedonia and member of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, Dragan Kovacki, reacted to the statement of the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev over the (non) participation in the census of the patriots.

According to SDSM, the 2001 war did not exist, probably because some of their members did everything they could to not take part in it. At that time, the young Zoran Zaev provide fake medical certificate that he was medically unfit to defend the homeland. As young soldier, he probably would not have been sent to the battlefield, but then the young candidate for SDSM MP got a medical certificate that he was unfit for military service, which at that time was a legal obligation for all adult and able-bodied citizens of the Republic of Macedonia.

This was revealed at a press conference of the Association of Veterans BEDEM in Strumica.