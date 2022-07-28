The former Minister of Health Venko Filipce spent five million euros on a new medicine from the “Roche” pharmaceutical company, reveals “Fokus”, adding that the wholesaler “Panovski” is the only one that distributes it in Macedonia. It is a medicine that significantly controls bleeding, and only 12 patients receive this therapy in the country.

This medicine has been placed on the hospital list in Macedonian hospitals since March 21, 2021. According to the data of the Public Procurement Bureau and the signed contract, a business deal worth around 5 million euros was made, and that only for 12 patients.

The contract states that 150,000 injectable solutions have been procured for a period of two years.