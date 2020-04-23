Health Minister Venko Filipce posted on his Facebook profile Thursday night that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

I’ve just been informed that my coronavirus test result has come back negative. Although epidemiologists concurred that I wasn’t at risk, I decided to remain in self-isolation, reads Filipce’s post.

He underlined that he will stay in home isolation until the coronavirus incubation period of 14 days has passed.

All my activities aimed at managing the coronavirus crisis in the country have continued uninterrupted. I hold on a regular basis online meetings with the Committee for Infectious Diseases, my colleagues, relevant institutions, media and the government and will continue to do so in the following week. Measures have produced good results. If we continue to respect measures and adjust to changes, we’ll quickly overcome this crisis, the Minister wrote.

He thanked citizens for their support and reiterated that being responsible is a precondition for collective health.