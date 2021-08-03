Due to the fire that broke out this afternoon near the “Bogorodica” border crossing, the traffic has been interrupted and vehicles are being redirected to the “Dojran” border crossing, informed AMSM.

There is still no information when the border crossing will be reopened to traffic.

The fire was moving towards the border with Greece due to the wind, due to which the Greek firefighters from the fire brigade in Polikastro were informed.

According to the latest information, the fire near the “Bogorodica” border crossing has been extinguished.