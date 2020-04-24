Citizens who do not respect the measure for compulsory wearing of protective equipment for the nose and mouth, which together with the measure for easing the restriction on movement, started as of Thursday, first will receive a warning and then fines.
The introduced measures, as the Ministry of Health informed, are key in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Wearing protective equipment for covering the nose and mouth is compulsory in all public closed spaces such as public transport, markets, banks, post offices, ambulances, hospitals, institutions, as well as in open spaces where there is no possibility to maintain a distance of two meters between the citizens such as green markets, open shopping centers, narrow streets, bus stops, etc., informed the Ministry.
