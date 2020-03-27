VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimce Arsovski wrote on Facebook:

Let’s do the math following the example of Filipce and Zaev

The Covid-19 test at the Institute of Public Health costs 4,950 denars = 80 €

Test for Covid-19 in a private clinic costs 1,200 denars = 20 €

The price difference is 3,750 denars = 60 €.

Filipce said 1,000 citizens have been tested so far. For 1,000 Covid-19 tests, Filipce paid 60,000 euros more than a private clinic. The difference of € 60,000 could provide 3,000 more tests, that is, 3 times more citizens could have been tested by now. Instead of 1,000 tested, 4,000 would be tested for a clearer epidemiological picture of citizens.