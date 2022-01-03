Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is pushing a new set of changes to the law on diplomats, all as part of his attempt to create an outsized mission in Vienna ahead of the Macedonian Presidency with OSCE in 2023.

Osmani’s initial proposal was to introduce a completely arbitrary condition for sending diplomats to multilateral missions – that their “heart” and ideology are in the right place, or attuned to the mission. The new demand is that the Parliament lifts the ban on having diplomats serve in consecutive missions abroad. At the moment, diplomats need to spend two years in Macedonia after each posting abroad. This rule apparently blocks a number of diplomats who Osmani has handpicked for the post in Vienna.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party is obstructing the changes to this law in Parliament.