Four patients died of Covid-19 and a high rate of 198 newly diagnosed patients was also reported in the past 24 hours.

The fatalities include two patients from Prilep, one from Skopje and one from Tetovo, aged 49 to 72. This brings the total death toll to 393, and the number of active cases stands at around 3.500 – half of them in the capital Skopje. Tetovo and Kumanovo have over 200 active cases, and Stip is over 190.

Of the newly diagnosed cases, Skopje also has the most – 83, followed surprisingly by Sveti Nikole with 27 and Stip with 21.

There were 23 patients admitted to the two clinics where the most serious cases are treated in Skopje. The clinics treat 176 patients – seven of whom are on mechanical ventilation. There are also 28 patients treated in Skopje’s Kozle hospital – eight of them children.

The regional centers in Stip and Bitola have 53 and 29 patients respectively and a total of 123 patients are treated in general hopsitals across the country.