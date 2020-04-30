Four people have died over the past 24 hours from the coronavirus, the Healthcare Ministry informed, bringing the death toll to 77.

A man from Skopje aged 62 died in the Infectious Disease Clinic, and a patient from Gostivar, 59 year old woman, died in the “8th of September” hospital. Two female patients from Kumanovo, aged 72 and 79, have also died. One was treated at home and the other in the Kumanovo hospital.

There were also 23 newly diagnosed cases, out of 386 tests, bringing the total to 1.465. It is estimated that 650 of these cases are still active. Most of the newly diagnosed cases were found in Tetovo (6), Skopje (5) and Gostivar (5).

There are six patients treated in the two clinics in Skopje who are on mechanical ventilation, out of 73 who are hospitalized in total. The remaining patients are cared mostly in their homes. The regional centers in Bitola and Stip have 4 and 2 patients, respectively, and also assist in the home treatment of several more patients.