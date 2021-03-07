I read that four councilors from the current Council of the Municipality of Centar, took money for treatment for their family member from the budget of the Municipality of Centar. These decisions were made by the same council in which they are members, reveals the former mayor of Karpos and former Minister of Economy and Labor and Social Affairs Stevco Jakimovski.

The current leader of GROM claims that among those who took money is Jon Frckoski, the son of Professor Ljubomir Frckoski, the candidate for Macedonia’s Ambassador to Washington DC that was reportedly rejected by the U.S.