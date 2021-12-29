Upon notification from the Ministry of Environment, the measure for free bus transport is revoked.

The City of Skopje timely informs the citizens that the measure for free bus transport, which was introduced on 27.12.2021, is revoked and starting tomorrow (30.12.2021) ceases to be valid.

This Decision was adopted after receiving the notification from the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning, and based on the data received from the State Automatic Monitoring System for air quality, for termination of the alert threshold for exceeded alert threshold for PM10 particles in the city of Skopje is completed.