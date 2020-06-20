VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristijan Mickoski and his deputy Aleksandar Nikoloski campaigned in Strumica today, and from his main powerbase, promised Zoran Zaev that they will make him “history”.

We are here to talk about everything that was done in the past three years by SDSM and Zoran Zaev, or more precisely, about everything they promised but failed to do. We want to bring the energy that is felt across the country here, in Strumica. I’m an optimist that on July 15 the people will give us a big victory to begin the renewal of Macedonia nad to send these failed politicians who have held us hostage for three years to history, Mickoski said.

Nikoloski, who leads the VMRO list in the south-eastern district, promised that the region will see quick development after a VMRO led Government takes over.