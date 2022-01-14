epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Germany has added Macedonia back to the list of COVID-19 ‘high risk’ countries. As of Sunday, people traveling to Germany face stricter entry rules, i.e. unvaccinated travelers arriving in the country and people who haven’t been infected with the virus have to quarantine for up to 10 days, MIA’s Belgrade correspondent reports.

Besides Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU countries such as France, Austria, Latvia, Bulgaria and other countries from many parts of the world have returned to the list of countries with higher risk of infection.