The changes that are happening in the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov are being made together, I and you, the citizens of the municipality. This year, for the first time, we held open days in the municipality of Gjorce Petrov, days in which you could give ideas aimed at improving the conditions in the places where you live. In addition, for the first time, we also conducted a public survey where everyone had the opportunity through a digital form to address and say what the needs are in the places where they live, the mayor of the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov, Aleksandar Stojkoski, said in his address in the “Changes in action” campaign organized by VMRO-DPMNE.

In his address, Stojkoski emphasized that for the citizens’ proposal for the reconstruction of Hristo Batandjiev Street, funds have been provided to end this decade-long problem, but also that more than 20 other streets will be reconstructed.

In addition to this project, this year we have foreseen the realization of many other capital projects. The municipality of Gjorce Petrov will get more than 20 new streets reconstructed, for which we allocated over 20 million denars. According to the requirements that you submitted to us during the preparation of the budget, we are focusing on reconstructing and modernizing the children’s playgrounds. We are reconstructing and modernizing the children’s playgrounds in Hrom, on Sitska Street, and we will also build a new children’s playground at Mirce Acev Elementary School, he said.

Stojkoski added that project documentation for two new kindergartens will be prepared, and the implementation of a new sewage treatment plant in the village of Orman will also begin.

We will work with a strong commitment to solving the long-standing problems of the citizens. We continue to work tirelessly and solve decades-old problems. Together and responsibly for the changes that are happening, pointed out Stojkoski.

VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski emphasized that Stojkoski found a municipality with many debts and unresolved problems, but we can be satisfied because the municipality of Gjorce Petrov invested 50 million denars in the first year for development.