Kovacevski is the servant of Ahmeti, the patron of business interests and the follies from Levica, the elections are the solution, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Sunday.

Kovachevski is a prisoner of Ahmeti, he has spent a whole year literally as before, with crime and corruption. Kovacevski protects all of Ahmeti’s people, from Grubi, Osmani to Bushi, because he knows that only he keeps him in the prime minister’s position. In addition to Ahmeti, Kovachevski also becomes a subject of Levica follies with whom he is in a coalition in the city of Skopje and in many other places. We also see their destruction after the dysfunctionality of the city of Skopje. And while Kovachevski is serving, the businesses of his close friend and his immediate family spread across the country, of which he is the patron, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

Kovacevski’s government is a problem for Macedonia, only early parliamentary elections are a solution and a way out of the coalition, which only cares about murky deals and tenders, adds VMRO-DPMNE.