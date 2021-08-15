The large wildfire near the village of Gorno Melnicani in Centar Zupa municipality has been contained but there is still a threat of its reigniting due to the winds in the area, the Debar fire-fighting brigade commander told MIA.

Due to the threat of reigniting, which in addition to that goes the wind, we remain on the ground. So, more than 100 people from the firefighting brigade in Debar and Gostivar, members of the police, the special police unit for fast interventions, the branch of “National Forests”, as well as employees of the municipality, remain on the ground, said Miftaroski.

Meanwhile, arson charges have been files against two persons, citizens of the Republic of Albania, on suspicion of causing the fire in Gorno Melnicani.