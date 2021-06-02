The Zaev Government asked the Parliament to extend the state of crisis until the end of the year. If approved, this will allow the Government to continue having a level of control over the private healthcare sector.

The Government also relaxed a number of coronavirus restrictions, given the dropping number of active cases. It ended the mask mandate in the open, allowed sports venues to receive the public up to 30 percent of their capacity, allowed open air wedding venues to resume work with up to 50 percent of their capacity and increased the number of people who can be accommodated at a restaurant table to six.