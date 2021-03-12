Pavle Trajanov, the leader the Democratic Union, coalition partner of the SDSM government and Zoran Zaev, reveals that the government does not have a firm agreement when the vaccines should arrive, which directly exposes the lies of Prime Minister Zaev that 2 and a half million Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Macedonia.

2 and a half million vaccines, 200,000 vaccines, that’s just numbers on the list, but we do not have a firm agreement when the vaccines should arrive. So it was necessary to have a direct, crucial agreement with the producers, by lobbying, by making efforts, by addressing the prime ministers directly, says Trajanov.

According to Trajanov, the government has no justification for the delay in vaccines in Macedonia, adding that the affair revealed by the Italian newspaper “La Verita” should be fully clarified regardless of who was involved in the talks and negotiations, indicating that the public speculates that the founder of the Hong Kong company in is a person who is present in the public in all criminal affairs.