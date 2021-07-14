Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced that in autumn he will recommend that only vaccinated citizens will be allowed to attend events, such as movie screenings , sports or cultural events. Filipce said that interest for vaccination is dropping with the decline in the number of active cases, and this is prompting the Ministry to look for ways to entice citizens.

We are thinking about forms of restrictions. No country in the world introduces mandatory vaccination, but we must think about some alternative solutions. One of them is to have mass events, be it in the open or in confined spaces, to only allow vaccinated people in. That means that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to attend a cultural or a sports event where a large crowd is gathered, Filipce said.