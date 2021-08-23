A year and a half since the onset of the pandemic, today the Government launched a national vaccination campaign, which costs 300,000 euros.

This amount was published on the website of the Public Procurement Bureau for the “Get Vaccinated!” campaign, over which the citizens are already reacting that it is meaningless and long overdue and that this is an unreasonable spending of public money.

The vaccination campaign was launched today by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Health Venko Filipce, and according to the opposition, the Zaev-Filipce duo is more than nine months late.