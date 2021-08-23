A year and a half since the onset of the pandemic, today the Government launched a national vaccination campaign, which costs 300,000 euros.
This amount was published on the website of the Public Procurement Bureau for the “Get Vaccinated!” campaign, over which the citizens are already reacting that it is meaningless and long overdue and that this is an unreasonable spending of public money.
The vaccination campaign was launched today by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Health Venko Filipce, and according to the opposition, the Zaev-Filipce duo is more than nine months late.
Now, more than ten months after that, Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce decided to organize a campaign to encourage citizens to get vaccinated. In the meantime, they divided the citizens, introduced fascist measures and now they will run a campaign. Filipce and Zaev, if they want to motivate the citizens, there are a million ways to do it. But they are too late. Due to their incapacity, a fourth wave happened, due to their incapacity, the healthcare system was not organized for any wave since the beginning of the pandemic, due to their incapacity, the number of corona deaths is about to reach six thousand deaths. The end of politicians like Zaev and Filipce will start on October 17, said the party.
