Macedonia

Zave stakes his political survival on the outcome of the race in Skopje

Zoran Zaev staked his future in politics on the outcome of the run-off mayoral vote in the capital Skopje. After a string of devastating losses in the first round, Skopje is one of the few major cities that are still in play, and Zaev announced that he will resign if VMRO-DPMNE wins there and wins a...