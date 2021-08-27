Greek authorities are introducing mandatory coronavirus tests for visitors from 16 countries, including Macedonia, who have not been vaccinated, or have not overcome the illness.

Currently, Macedonian citizens are allowed to enter Greece with proof of vaccination, proof of overcoming the illness, or a negative PCR test. This last category will now have to undergo an additional rapid test on the border, and if positive, will be sent back. Visitors arriving from other Greek neighbors, Albania, Bulgaria and Turkey, will also have to be tested, regardless of their citizenship.