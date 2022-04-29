For me, in the first 100 days of this Government, the most important thing is stability. In difficult times for our country and for the region and the world, the citizens are looking for a Government that is stable, has a strong partnership with NATO, the EU and the United States. A government that leads a progressive coalition and responds to the needs of the citizens, not a one-party government coalition that considers Russian aggression in Ukraine to be legitimate and correct, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations Artan Grubi said at Friday’s forum marking the Government’s first 100 days in office.

DUI, as a participant in this coalition, informs Grubi, believes that early parliamentary elections can be held in April 2024, along with the presidential elections.

DUI as part of this coalition strongly supports the parliamentary majority and the governing coalition and we are here to implement these projects. The citizens do not need adventures, they need a responsible, social Government, which listens to the citizens and realizes their demands, said Grubi.

According to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations, this Government does not want Macedonia to leave NATO and the EU, to disrupt relations with Kosovo, not recognizing Kosovo’s independence, to disrupt relations with the Republic Albania and relations with our neighbor Greece, violating the Prespa Agreement, as well as disrupting relations with the Republic of Bulgaria by terminating the Good Neighborly Agreement, but also to disrupt relations between Albanians, Macedonians, Roma, Turks, Serbs, Vlachs, Bosniaks, but also all citizens in our country, cancelling the Ohrid Peace Agreement.

Stating that in the past 100 days the focus was on infrastructure projects, Grubi informed that the tender for selection of consultants, financial advisor for the implementation of Corridor 8 has been completed and in 21 days the negotiations for construction of the last highways from Skopje to Kafasan and from Prilep to Bitola should be completed. Grubi expressed hope that the cornerstone for these roads would be laid in early July. He informed that the government is committed to complete the road Skopje – Blace and expressed confidence that next month the EBRD loan will be realized and a tender will be announced for the second 10 km of this highway, and the same procedure will apply to the road from Kicevo to Bukocan to connect with Corridor 8.

He is convinced that at the end of this term of the Government there will be a road built from Blace to Kafasan and from Prilep to Bitola, and all infrastructure projects will be completed, which will help the economy, realizing approximately two billion euros in a period of three up to four years.