I share and support the position of Prime Minister Kovacevski regarding the bilateral dialogue with Bulgaria and the European integration process, Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi wrote on Facebook tonight, referring to Thursday’s developments in Brussels.
According to Grubi, “the integration process must not be held hostage to bilateral issues and hijacked by nineteenth-century mind set.”
Decision-making in the European Union must undergo profound reforms without delay. We are not giving up because we have no other way, but we will not become an experiment in the 21st century either, the deputy prime minister wrote.
